Humaniq 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52,785.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.52 million and $52,785.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 34% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00745675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00031351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00036092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042707 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

