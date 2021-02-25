Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.80

Hunters Property Plc (LON:HUNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.80 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 84.80 ($1.11), with a volume of 7773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.16. The stock has a market cap of £27.83 million and a PE ratio of 28.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hunters Property’s previous dividend of $0.87. Hunters Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

