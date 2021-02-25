Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.24.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 262,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

