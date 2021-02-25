Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

Huntsman has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,660. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.