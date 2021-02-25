Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Sells $55,582.41 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
HURC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of 138.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter.
Hurco Companies Company Profile
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.