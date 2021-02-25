Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Sells $55,582.41 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HURC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of 138.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

