Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HUTMF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 2,196,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.