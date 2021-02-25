Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. Hutchison China MediTech has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

