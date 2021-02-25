Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $4,983,189.62 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on H. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

