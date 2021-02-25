Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $4,983,189.62 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on H. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
