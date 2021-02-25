hybrix (HY) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, hybrix has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $3,496.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hybrix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00487001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00066216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00475526 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,168 tokens. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io

Buying and Selling hybrix

