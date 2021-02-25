Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.25.

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.95. The company had a trading volume of 835,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,060. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Hydro One Limited has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.78.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

