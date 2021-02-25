HyperCash (HC) Trading Down 19.2% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $44.87 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,402.42 or 0.99983674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00038159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.07 or 0.00474740 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.05 or 0.00867612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00286070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00127472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001998 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,061,353 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

