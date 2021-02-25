HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.82 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $19,602.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.53 or 0.00484160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00065624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00080625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00073952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.28 or 0.00455602 BTC.

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

