Hyperion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,426.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $62,426.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00699054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 174,811,120 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

