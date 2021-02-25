HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $37,809.51 and $3,130.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.90 or 0.00740780 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00036928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

