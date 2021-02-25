Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €584.00 ($687.06) and last traded at €572.00 ($672.94). Approximately 6,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €566.00 ($665.88).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €486.00 ($571.76) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €571.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €502.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.01.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

