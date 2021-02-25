Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

NYSE:HY traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.73. 179,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa acquired 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $408,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

