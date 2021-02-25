Hyve (HYVE) 1-Day Volume Tops $490,544.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Hyve token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $946,255.97 and $490,544.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.54 or 0.00471849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00063713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00056435 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00074342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00450514 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

