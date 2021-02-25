I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.