I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $7,467.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00458919 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007135 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00032847 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.74 or 0.02915135 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,714,814 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

