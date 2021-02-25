IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

