Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IBE. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

