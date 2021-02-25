Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.00 by Barclays

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

