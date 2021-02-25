Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.