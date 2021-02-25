iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Down 8%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) traded down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. 8,857,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 20,914,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBIO. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get iBio alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iBio by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iBio by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in iBio by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 355,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.