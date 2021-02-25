iBTC (IBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $12,636.63

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iBTC has a total market cap of $12,636.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.46 or 0.00495438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00066758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00081951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.69 or 0.00473694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00071524 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

