iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ICAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ICAD stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. iCAD has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $396.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. Research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

