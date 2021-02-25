iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of iCAD stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,534. The company has a market capitalization of $396.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iCAD by 621.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

