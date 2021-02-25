ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.46

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.46 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 127807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ICF International by 526.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

