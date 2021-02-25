ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.46

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.46 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 127807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.
A number of research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)
ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
See Also: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.