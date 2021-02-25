ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $85.09. 127,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $86.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Truist boosted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

