ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00499388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00082305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00476768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00072609 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.