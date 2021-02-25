ICHI Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $6.50 or 0.00013693 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $75,895.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,490,601 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

