Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.21% of Ichor worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ichor by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of ICHR opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

