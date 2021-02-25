ICON (ICX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $203.67 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. ICON has a market cap of $917.63 million and approximately $203.67 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00003282 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,777,324 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.