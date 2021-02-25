Iconic Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $4,996.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00498866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00066844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00082693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00475576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00071766 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,971,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,171,158 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

