ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.50-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,631. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day moving average of $198.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

