ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.50-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.16.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,631. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day moving average of $198.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.72.
ICU Medical Company Profile
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
