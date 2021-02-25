IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE IDA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.25. 228,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $110.19.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1,103.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.