Identiv (INVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,056. The company has a market cap of $205.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

