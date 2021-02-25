IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,776 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.27% of IDEX worth $40,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,329,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after acquiring an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

