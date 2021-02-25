Idle (IDLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $548,297.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $548,297.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can now be purchased for about $12.88 or 0.00025220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.15 or 0.00497650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00058836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,589 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

