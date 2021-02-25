IDP Education Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:IEL)

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

