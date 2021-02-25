IDT (IDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $343.43 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Shares of IDT stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,515. IDT has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $483.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

