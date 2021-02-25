iEthereum Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, iEthereum has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One iEthereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. iEthereum has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $19.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00730795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00037374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00040431 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

