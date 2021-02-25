IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.46

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.46 and traded as high as C$35.51. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$35.41, with a volume of 479,342 shares trading hands.

IGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

