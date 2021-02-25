Ignition Hits Market Capitalization of $187,746.72 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 100.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Ignition has a total market cap of $187,746.72 and $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,843.41 or 0.99901276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00038943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00126387 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,402,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,388,915 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

