iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.61. 654,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 973,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 351,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

