II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,519 shares of company stock worth $7,949,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

