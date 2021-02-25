II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Price Down 7.6%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.46 and last traded at $82.51. 1,225,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,615,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Anne Schwendinger sold 12,960 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $862,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,067.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,519 shares of company stock worth $7,949,097 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in II-VI by 25.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

