Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,633 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 9.2% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 81.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,473,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,450.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,345.00 price objective (up from $1,709.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,028.73.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,445.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,140.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,954.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.