Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 397.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

