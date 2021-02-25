Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 273,799 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 287.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 273,799 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

